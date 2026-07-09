Belmead Farms appeal heading to Delaware Supreme Court

Belmead Farms, a 480-residence mixed use development planned for Route 24 in Lewes, was controversial even among council members- its approval late last year passed in a 3-2 decision.

In January, Route 24 Alliance Incorporated -an action group focused on development and traffic in the Route 24 corridor- filed an appeal to overturn that approval. Developers Capano Management are now asking the state Supreme Court to dismiss the case.

Route 24 Alliance argues Belmead, like other developments they oppose, is putting strain on road infrastructure that it cannot handle- sentiments shared by both Councilwoman Jane Gruenebaum and Council Vice President John Rieley when they voted against the project.

In their appeal, Route 24 says Council misunderstood key data points on the project’s impact on area traffic.

Becker Morgan Group A graphic of the Belmead Farms master plan.

They argue while they do not have expert opinion on the matter, that fact isn’t controlling in court, citing a 1989 Chancery Court where then Vice Chancellor Maurice Hartnett ruled the same involving the denial of an application in Sussex County.

Council has denied other applications, such as Atlantic Fields , for similar traffic concerns. Rieley noted the only people capable of solving the infrastructure problem are the state and the Delaware Department of Transportation.

Sussex County and Route 24 have both declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.