Sussex Council denies Atlantic Fields application

Sussex County Council denies a rezoning application for the Atlantic Fields development.

Council denied the application that would have allowed the 695,000 square foot development after deferring action on the project last October.

Developers Mulberry Knoll Associates LLC., said the finished project would bring big name stores like Whole Foods, Target, and Costco to the area- opponents expressed concerns about demands on already strained roads.

Councilwoman Jane Gruenebaum opposed the application, saying its lack of a plan for affordable housing accommodations was also troubling.

“In my view this is a flaw to the application, and one that cannot be ignored. Indeed, this development is located in the heart of eastern Sussex County, an area that would greatly benefit from diverse affordable housing stock.” she said.

Gruenebaum acknowledged the work that the Planning and Zoning Commission did for the application; P&Z tabled the application twice before agreeing to conditionally approve it.

"However, there are flaws with this application that even those conditions cannot correct," said Gruenebaum.

In addition, traffic impact has been a long-standing criticism of the proposal.

The development was planned along Route 24 in Delaware’s beach corridor, and many, including council members, didn’t think the road could handle it.

Councilman Steve McCarron expressed frustration following the vote, criticizing DelDOT's priorities and their counties place in it.

“Today this council was forced to deny a multi-million-dollar private investment because the state has failed to deliver the infrastructure necessary to support development in a corridor it has identified as a growth area for decades. This was not a rejection of growth; it was a rejection of pretending this area can absorb more traffic without meaningful state investment.” he said.

Other council members echoed many of Gruenebaum's concerns, and Council ultimately voted against the project in a unanimous vote- including Councilman Matt Lloyd, who had historically supported the project.