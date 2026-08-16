Two large developments are moving through the pipeline in Milford

Two large developments will be up for consideration in Milford in the coming weeks.

At a meeting Monday, city council members introduced several ordinances that open the doors to the approval process for a pair of planned developments that would bring hundreds of homes, condos, and apartments to the city. Both developments have been in front of city officials before in other iterations.

The Cypress Hall development has been more than a decade in the works, and Milford City Council signed off on plans in 2022 , with work proceeding in several phases. A push from the site developers for 12 waivers of city building code met with controversy from the public and a narrow approval by city council last year.

Now, the developer, Shawnee Farm LLC, is ready to move ahead with phase IV of the subdivision, which is expected to add to the more than 500 planned units. Rob Pierce is Milford’s planning director.

“That would be for the construction of 64 single-family detached dwellings and 30 single-family semi-detached dwellings,” he said. “And this project is located south of the townhouses and apartments that have been constructed on the Cypress Hall development.”

Meanwhile, council members also introduced an ordinance that puts the Milford Marina Development project into the pipeline. A previous plan was signed off on by city council, but the developers resubmitted their proposal after making some adjustments to the mix of housing units.

“The proposed unit mix in this particular instance is 344 townhouse condominiums, 78 apartment units and 19,998 square feet of commercial floor area,” Pierce explained.

With the ordinances formally introduced, both Cypress Hall phase IV and Milford Marina head to the city’s Planning Commission for review and a recommendation before returning to council for a final vote. The plans are expected to be back in front of council at their August 24 meeting.