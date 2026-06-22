A summer EBT program will be available this summer to help eligible families feed children

Delaware SUN Bucks - also known as the summer EBT program - is available to help families feed children this summer.

Families have access to the SUN Bucks starting this month. The program provides $120 in grocery benefits per eligible school-age child during the summer.

SUN Bucks help families bridge the gap when free and reduced-price school meals are not available.

Katie Grasso is chief of communication and external affairs at the DHSS Division of Social Services. She explains some of the eligibility requirements.

"Eligible children are school aged children who already receive SNAP food benefits or TANF cash assistance, or school aged children who receive a type of Medicaid that is income tested and your household income is at or below the SUN Bucks income limit, or families that were already approved through a school meal plan application for free or reduced price meals," said Grasso.

A child is also eligible if they are in foster care, unhoused, a migrant, a runaway or in Head Start and participating in a national school lunch program. If you received SUN Bucks last year, you will receive them this year.

Grasso adds there is an income limit.

"SUN Bucks income limit is 185% of the federal poverty level,” said Grasso. “So that's how we think approximately 98,000 children will be able to receive this benefit, and we encourage everyone to see if they are eligible and give us a call or go online to our Assist Portal."

The 98,000 equals $11.76 million in funding.

Those who receive SUN Bucks can’t use them on hot meals or delivery services, and there’s a whole list of requirements on assist.dhss.delaware.gov.