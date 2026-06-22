19-year-old victim in ChristianaCare shooting identified

One victim is identified in the deadly shooting at ChristianaCare’s Wilmington Hospital.

Wilmington Police Department say 19-year-old Ethan Hillman of Smyrna died following the shooting last Tuesday, June 16.

Hillman was one of two 19-year-old victims. The injured victim's identity has not been released at this time, but Wilmington PD says he is currently in stable condition.

The alleged shooter, identified as 23-year-old John Wallace-Bey of New Castle, is charged with first degree murder and attempted murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.