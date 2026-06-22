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19-year-old victim in ChristianaCare shooting identified

Delaware Public Media | By Isreal Hale
Published June 22, 2026 at 5:53 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media

One victim is identified in the deadly shooting at ChristianaCare’s Wilmington Hospital.

Wilmington Police Department say 19-year-old Ethan Hillman of Smyrna died following the shooting last Tuesday, June 16.

Hillman was one of two 19-year-old victims. The injured victim's identity has not been released at this time, but Wilmington PD says he is currently in stable condition.

The alleged shooter, identified as 23-year-old John Wallace-Bey of New Castle, is charged with first degree murder and attempted murder, two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.
Delaware Headlines
Isreal Hale
Isreal joined Delaware Public Media in July 2025.
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