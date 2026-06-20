Wilmington City Council wants more control over its charter

Wilmington City Council established a Charter Advisory Board at its meeting Thursday evening.

The new board’s role is to scrutinize the current charter and come up with recommendations for changes that would benefit the public.

Councilmember Alexander Hackett’s ordinance included requirements for seven voting board members. It said three members will be appointed by the City Council president with the remaining members decided by other Councilmembers.

Councilmembers can tap no more than two board members.

“I know we've all been here for some time,” Hackett said. “I know we got some new members, but just looking at our charter today, I think there's some work that could be done. And I know we all feel this way. So, this is what this is about.”

Councilmember Chris Johnson voiced some concern over implementation, as several motions to change the charter have gone through City Council but have not been approved in Dover.

“The fact that we don't have a lobbyist, I believe, has gotten in the way of us changing the charter at all,” Johnson explained. “The only charters that I recall happening in the past two or three years were administration-led, so that's the problem I think we're running to as council, is that they're not getting to the finish line.”

One charter amendment submitted years ago sought to shift the summer recess dates. State legislators have not approved the change yet.

Council President Trippi Congo said City Council deserves to be sovereign.

“We shouldn't have to ask Dover for permission on how to, I guess, counsel ourselves, if that makes sense, and how, and how to move, and how to legislate,” Congo said. “And I don't know, it's really backwards if you really think about it that we have to ask another body if we can change our meeting dates or if we can change our summer vacation.”

Hackett’s advisory board ordinance suggested the board be made up of a diverse group of people and recommended local historians, educators, community elders and young adult representatives be included.