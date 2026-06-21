Sussex County fire community pushing for fire tax implementation

Sussex County firefighters are asking County Council to contribute more to the local fire companies.

Sussex County approved its FY2027 budget during this week's council meeting, bringing changes to fees and taxes in the county to increase revenue sources.

One thing not passed was a tax that would explicitly fund fire and ambulance services in the county- something some spoke against during the budget's public hearing, including Lewes Fire Department treasurer Bryan Pepper.

Pepper says the county’s contribution to the Lewes fire department's budget has not kept up with rising costs, causing shortages in their budget.

“In 2026 we shouldn’t be out begging for money to fund emergency services. We need to move forward with a fire tax so that everybody pays. Almost every Tuesday you approve more developments which means more calls and more expense. We need to step up and fund the fire and emergency services at a level that’s realistic.” he said.

Lewes Fire Company has faced budget issues for some time. In 2025, it considered turning over its EMS responses to Sussex County.

Peppers says a 2024 study done by the county and state compared Sussex to Nashville and argued that since then Nashville’s fire service budget has gone up nearly $32 million, where Sussex County is proposing just over a $2 million increase.

Also speaking was Sussex County Firemen’s Association president Michael Suit, who says the tax is something they will continue to press for.

“In reference to the fire tax, we did talk about that as well. We know that it’s eventually coming up around the road- it’s been discussed and mentioned that we are planning on bringing that up at the end of the year and into next year to discuss for, possibly, the 2028 fiscal year. I do realize that we are doing what we can, for what we have, and I thank you all for the effort that you all are making.” he said.

County Councilman Steve McCarron says the county is not trying to leave the fire services behind and is examining ways to address this issue.

McCarron says the county has worked closely with the Sussex County Volunteer Firefighter's Association to examine fire company needs.

"This is going to be an ongoing issue, I don't see this issue going away so to think that we have finally solved the fire service funding- I don't think anybody has said that" he said. "I think this is going to be an issue that comes back every year."

He finished by remarking that the fire service was something "near and dear" to him, and that he'd like to continue to go on "being a part of it."