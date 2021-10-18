-
Two weeks ago, we looked at some charter schools expanding to meet the demands they are seeing.This week, we look at one - Great Oaks - looking to shrink…
-
A pair of charter schools become the latest to gain approval to expand by adding grades.Academy of Dover and Gateway Lab school will both become K-8…
-
Delaware State University's soon-to-be completed acquisition of Wesley College means major changes for students and staff at both institutions,But…
-
Odyssey Charter School has sent the state Department of Education and auditors paperwork describing more than $250,000 in expenses that could not be…