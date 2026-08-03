Sussex County Council approves several new solar farms

Sussex County Council approves five new solar farms in Sussex County.

The cost of living in Georgetown is a topic of concern for town leadership, especially with some families living at about 30% of the area's median income, something Springboard Delaware co-founder Judson Malone says could be helped by the new solar farm, which anticipates lowering energy rates by some 20%.

“20% will not solve the housing shortage, or erase high rents and mortgage payments, but for a household already over the 30% line it reduces housing costs dollar for dollar every month. And, that margin could prevent late fees, utility arrears, and debt from a cascade of events leading to eviction.” he said.

He adds that reduction tends to produce dividends for the community.

“The housing needs assessment also found that when housing costs fall, households use the savings productively. They build savings, they pay down loans, repair their homes- and for many renters, [they] build towards a down payment. This keeps more money circulating in the economy much more productively than to landlords. ” he said.

The solar projects being developed by Colorado based Turning Point Energy were recommended for approval by Planning and Zoning on the condition that buffers and natural screens be installed to reduce their visual and noise impact on the area.

The applications come as County Council begins examining potential red tape in the process of developing the solar projects in Sussex to identify roadblocks that might be slowing progress.

All five applications were approved by Council, The votes were unanimous in all but one, where Jane Gruenebaum was the lone no vote.