One dead, one injured in Wilmington Hospital shooting, shooter remains at large

One person is dead and another injured following a Tuesday shooting at ChristianaCare’s Wilmington Hospital.

Wilmington Police responded to an active shooter call at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital on West 14th Street.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds. One of the victims died as a result of their injuries.

Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos said because the investigation is ongoing and the shooter is at large, he and his team could not provide much information to the public including the victims’ names or where in the facility the shooting occurred.

“We will share as much information as we can as soon as we can,” Campos said. “At this time, our hearts go out to the victims and their families, as well as the ChristianaCare community and our residents who have been impacted by this ceaseless act of violence.”

Incoming CEO and president of ChristianaCare Jenn Schwartz said she was on campus before Tuesday’s press briefing and met with several employees at the hospital.

“They care for the community, and they're showing up tonight to take that shift even with what's transpired today,” Schwartz said. “... This is when communities show up to support one another. This is a tragic situation. It's heartbreaking, and our hearts are with the victims, their families, their loved ones and everyone that is affected by today's shooting.”

Chief Campos said the building is cleared and confirmed the shooter is not in the building. Law enforcement are looking over surveillance footage and did not reveal how the suspect escaped the premises.

“There is never an excuse for violence, and there is never an excuse for gun violence,” Campos said Tuesday. “Our investigators will be working tirelessly to apprehend the suspect and ensure they are brought to justice.”

ChristianaCare leadership are cooperating with law enforcement throughout the investigation.

“Our focus right now is on caregivers that we talked about so that they can care for this community and care for patients as they do every single day and ensuring their safety as they go back to work,” Schwartz said. “A tragedy like this is especially painful in a place devoted to care.”

Wilmington PD is working with the FBI and ATF in the investigation.