Sen. Chris Coons announces his bid for a fourth term in the U.S. Senate

Sen. Chris Coons announces his reelection bid.



Coons - first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 - formally launches his bid for a fourth term.



Coons succeeded the retiring Ted Kaufman, who was appointed to the position when Joe Biden was elected Vice President in 2008.



In a statement announcing his reelection bid. Coons says working for the people of Delaware is an honor, and he's running again because the job is not done.



In the Senate, Coons serves on the Appropriations, Judiciary, Foreign Relations, Small Business and Entrepreneurship and Ethics committees.



Currently, Coons has no Democratic primary opponent while on the Republican side, Dr. Michael Katz is running against John Schulli in September's GOP primary.



Katz - who lost his 2024 bid for a U.S. Senate seat election to Lisa Blunt Rochester as an independent - has been endorsed by the Delaware GOP.

