A fifth GOP State Representative will not run for re-election this year

Another Republican State Representative announces he will not seek re-election in November.

State Rep. Kevin Hensley will step aside after his current term representing the 9th District which includes the Odessa, Townsend and Port Penn areas.

He is the sixth member of the House to forgo running again in November - and the fifth Republican joining Jeff Hilovsky (R-Long Neck), Ron Gray (R-Selbyville), Rich Collins (R-Millsboro) and Charles Postles (R-Milford)Rep. Debra Heffernan (D-Bellefonte) is the lone Democrat to not seek re-election as of now.

In the State Senate, Democrat Dave Sokola (D-Newark) and Republican Dave Lawson (R-Marydel) announced they are not running for re-election earlier this year.

Hensley was first elected in 2014, and he cites recent health challenges as the reason to not seek re-election. He will complete the remainder of this term, which ends in November.

During his time in office Hensley has championed legislation earmarking millions of dollars in state funding for school safety and security improvements in the state.

Also, as a father of a child with intellectual/developmental disabilities he has supported nonprofit causes that support members of that community.

Prior to serving in Dover, Hensley was a Legislative Assistant to the late U.S. Sen. Bill Roth, he also is a former member of the Appoquinimink School Board.

Hensley also runs his own small business serving as an Associate Broker with RE/MAX Eagle.

Democrats Michelle Wall and Gemma Lowery have filed to run for Hensely’s seat. No Republican has filed yet.