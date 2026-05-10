State Rep. Hilovsky announces retirement, joining several other lawmakers

State Rep. Jeff Hilovsky (R-Long Neck) does not plan to run for reelection, joining a growing number of state legislators retiring this year.

The U.S. Air Force veteran and optometrist was first elected to represent district 4 in 2022.

His district sits between Georgetown and Rehoboth Beach. One candidate, Democrat Gregg Lindner, has filed to run is Hilovsky’s district.

The lawmaker has a number of bills moving through the statehouse currently.

One of them, HB 404, calls for investment in AI and XR technologies in school outcomes through a pilot program under the Department of Education. Another proposes a study to improve healthcare outcomes for diabetes patients in Delaware.

HB 260 adds optometrists as eligible health care providers who can qualify for a state program that helps repay school loans.

A majority of this year's announced retirement, including Hilovsky’s, are House Republicans. They include Ron Gray (R-Selbyville), Rich Collins (R-Millsboro) and Charles Postles (R-Milford)

Of the five House members stepping aside, only one is a Democrat, State Rep. Debra Heffernan, co-chair of the Bond Bill committee.

Paul Brewer, a University of Delaware professor who studies politics and public opinion, says these departures could affect the make-up of the legislature.

"These retirements could influence things, because when candidates step down, there's no incumbency in advantage and the odds of the seat flipping could go up," said Brewer.

This year's retirements are a slight break from recent election cycles. In 2024, four of the five departing state reps were Democrats. No senators retired, though two state Senate seats were vacated– both held by Democrats. In 2022, four Democrats retired from the House, while one of its Republicans decided to run for another office. Two senators retired that year: one Democrat and one Republican.

In the Senate this year, President Pro Temp David Sokola (D-Newark) and Republican Dave Lawson (R-Marydel) are leaving.

Brewer says this could be a case of national dynamics spilling over into local campaigns. Low polling for President Trump and economic sentiment indicate a difficult year for state Republicans in competitive districts.

"I think the challenge there is that on issues like affordability. It's the Democrats that have a pretty ready counter argument that the current Republican national administration has made choices like pretty high profile choices that influence these national economic circumstances," said Brewer.

The deadline to file to run in this year's elctipons is July 14. The state primary election is Sept. 15 and the general election is Nov. 2.