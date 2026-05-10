Rehoboth approves next phase of planning code update, but voices some concerns

Rehoboth is making progress on updating its planning code, but some are concerned with the direction it's going.

Rehoboth hired Dover Kohl and Partners, a Miami, Florida based city planning company, to help with the planning code update process - but critics say their unfamiliarity with the city is problematic

Joe Kohl presented before council, seeking the go ahead for Phase 2 of the process, but Councilman Mark Saunders questions who the firm is communicating with on the project.

“I was just a little worried that your list of stakeholders had some gaps. I didn’t see anywhere where you’d be talking to our four [committees], we have four really great committees, and those people work with us every single day. I would insist that they be included.” he said.

Similar concerns were also voiced by Councilwoman Suzanne Goode.

“It’s not your fault- you can’t possibly learn about the layout of all our streets and all the different machinations. So, this charette you’re going to run, I’d like it to be run in a way that our administrative staff can take that over from you.” she said.

Kohl says Phase 2 will start with a charette planning session. It will seek as much public input as possible with the town’s committees included.

The proposed 5-day session will begin with the firm setting up a planning studio that’s open to the public for several hours each day.

Also planned are several public meetings with stakeholders, including arts and culture committees, the business community, and non-profit institutions.

Kohl notes one of the biggest concerns they’ve heard from the public is fear of losing Rehoboth’s uniqueness - specifically general opposition to large scale building and a preference for development that fits a small ocean-front town.

The exact time frame for the effort is not yet planned, but Dover Kohl says it won’t happen for at least the next six weeks.