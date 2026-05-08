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Politics & Government
The Green

Retirements open the door for more change at Leg Hall

By Bente Bouthier
Published May 8, 2026 at 12:10 PM EDT
Delaware Legislative Hall
Delaware Public Media
Delaware Legislative Hall

Several fixtures in Delaware state politics have announced they won’t seek reelection this year, some after decades in their seat. Their decisions to step aside leave room for new faces and the possibility a seat could flip to the other party.

Incumbents opting to leave has become a bit of a trend in the First State. In both 2022 and 2024, multiple incumbents didn’t pursue their seats in the General Assembly again.

This week, Delaware Public Media political reporter Bente Bouthier dove into this trend and implications of this round of retirements with University of Delaware professor Paul Brewer - who specializes in political communication and public opinion.

Legislative Hall Turnover 2026
DPM's Bente Bouthier and University of Delaware's Paul Brewer discussed the impact of several statehouse incumbents retiring this year.

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Bente Bouthier
Before joining DPM, Bente worked in Indiana's network of NPR/PBS stations for six years, where she contributed daily and feature assignments across politics, housing, substance use, and immigration. Her favorite part of her job is talking on the phone with people about the issues they want to see in the news.
See stories by Bente Bouthier