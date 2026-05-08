Retirements open the door for more change at Leg Hall
Several fixtures in Delaware state politics have announced they won’t seek reelection this year, some after decades in their seat. Their decisions to step aside leave room for new faces and the possibility a seat could flip to the other party.
Incumbents opting to leave has become a bit of a trend in the First State. In both 2022 and 2024, multiple incumbents didn’t pursue their seats in the General Assembly again.
This week, Delaware Public Media political reporter Bente Bouthier dove into this trend and implications of this round of retirements with University of Delaware professor Paul Brewer - who specializes in political communication and public opinion.
Legislative Hall Turnover 2026
DPM's Bente Bouthier and University of Delaware's Paul Brewer discussed the impact of several statehouse incumbents retiring this year.