New bill seeks to decriminalize hemp products in Delaware

Legislation to decriminalize hemp and hemp-derived products is introduced in the General Assembly.

State Senator Kyra Hoffner’s (D-Dover) bill is an effort to differentiate between hemp products and cannabis and deliver a clear understanding of hemp policies to law enforcement and businesses.

"[The] bill is about drawing the legal line on what is not a crime and what is a crime," said Hoffner at a news conference announcing the bill. "It's in the public interest that we get this right before imposing criminal penalties on people that are just trying to do what's right.

Cannon Ball Dispensary says it has experienced this issue firsthand.

Christopher Cannon founded the hemp products business in Selbyville with his family and says it was emptied while they faced felony charges.

He hopes this bill can keep others from facing a similar situation.

"Hemp Wellness Center, Hemp Dispensary, whatever you want to call it, it's all hemp and legal and below the threshold that they set forth," said Cannon. "And here we are on the verge of bankruptcy."

Senate Bill 298 will have its first hearing in the Senate Executive Committee.

This story was produced by Univ. of Delaware Statehouse News fellow Gia Joella amd Darcy Rohman.