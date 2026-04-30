Delaware's open burn ban is in effect

DNREC reminds residents and visitors that the state’s open burn ban begins today - May 1.

The ban is in effect until September 30. The ban is designed to help air quality during the ozone season.

During the statewide ban most outdoor burning is not allowed, and citations issued during this time are punishable by fines that include court costs.

While most outdoor burning is not allowed, Gerald Mood - Environmental Scientist with the Division of Air Quality – says types are still permitted during the ban.

"So there's recreational, ceremonial and cooking fires, which are all still allowed during the burn ban. So long as they follow the rules pertaining to those particular fires, which are no more than 27 cubic feet of material at one time. Only firewood charcoal propane, natural gas may be burned," said Mood.

Mood notes it’s always against state law to burn leaves – including pine needles – trash, garbage and refuse including tires, construction and demolition waste, paper, cardboard, plastic, furniture, fabric and mattresses.

Mood says what alternatives are available to burning materials during the ban.

"Curbside pickup and drop off yard waste of vegetation,” said Mood. “It also includes chipping and shredding limbs and branches into mulch, and composting material into a nutrient rich soil."

Come October 1 residential open burning of cut or fallen limbs, dead branches or shrubbery will be allowed.

You can visit de.gov/openburning for a complete list of all open burning rules.