Milford's Airport Road Study recommends safety, traffic flow upgrades

Milford’s Airport Corridor Improvement Study produced recommendations to improve safety and traffic flow for the roadway.

The study was a collaborative effort between the Dover/Kent County Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Rossi Group. It began last July, covering Airport Road in full.

The roadway currently experiences congestion in several areas. Average delays range from 10 seconds in some spots to over 30 seconds in others. And Airpark Plaza was identified as a particularly accident prone area.

Milford City Planning Director Rob Pierce says addressing these issues could be a slow process, noting DelDOT is only just beginning investment in the town's Bike Trail study recommendations.

“And, that was completed five years ago. So it does take time to get things funded, but this is one of those first steps that the state wants to see- or in any of our applications for any kind of funding, [they] want to see that a study has been completed.” he said.

The study suggests that relocating the Milford Airpark Plaza entrance could address safety concerns there.

It also suggests a roundabout on Delaware Veterans Boulevard, as well as turning lanes near Bowman Road to maintain traffic flow and prevent delays- both roadways are not slated to see DelDOT attention until the 2040s.

Rossi Senior Planner Savannah Edwards says their suggested improvements that could address the issue before that.

“If you installed an additional right turn lane and stop signs in both the north and southbound directions, then by 2045 you’d be able to maintain a level D. However, if we applied the same recommendations as we were further along the corridor, installing a roundabout at this site as well, then a level of A would be maintained throughout 2045.” she said.

Edwards says a level D roadway has drivers experiencing delays of around 30 seconds on average, while a level A brings the average delay down to below 10 seconds.

The Improvement Study group presents before Dover/Kent County MPO council on May 6th, where it will decide which recommendations to move forward with.