Delaware Ornithological Society's 20th annual Bird-a-Thon kicks off this weekend

The Delaware Ornithological Society kicks off its 20th annual Bird-a-Thon on May 2, encouraging Delawareans to get outdoors, meet some of the First State’s avian residents and visitors, and raise money for habitat conservation.

DOS President Joe Francis says the Bird-a-Thon began in 2007, with members of the society wanting to give back to the state.

“We also thought that the state really needed an effort to help support the acquisition and protection of land, particularly coastal land that's very important for coastal breeding species in Delaware, as well as migratory birds,” he says.

DPM's interview with Joe Francis and Matt Sarver of the Delaware Ornithological Society Listen • 14:10

To do that, the Bird-a-Thon calls on participants to help raise money through pledges tied to their birding efforts. The proceeds go to help purchase available land to protect it from development. Because they are an all-volunteer organization without the staff to manage the land they purchase, the DOS has worked over the years with an array of organizations like DNREC, Sussex County Land Trust, and Delaware Wild Lands.

“We do the Bird-a-Thon to raise money and then provide that money to an organization or entity that can actually keep the land in stewardship,” Francis explains.

Over the decades, DOS has protected thousands of acres from development. And, Francis notes, this is a case where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

“We've done that now for 20 years and have helped to acquire close to 3,000 acres of property,” Francis says. “Often it's little parcels that you can then add on to adjoining parcels that may already be protected.”

This year’s Bird-a-Thon has a dual purpose. While DOS is eying a piece of property near Slaughter Beach, they also want to invest in improving land they have purchased with past Bird-a-Thon proceeds.

It is also a little different from Bird-a-Thons in other states. While other events focus on a single 24-hour period, encouraging birders to achieve their own vaunted “big day,” the DOS opens its Bird-a-Thon up for a longer period of time.

“Our Bird-a-Thon is actually a full week with two weekends at either end,” explains DOS Conservation Chair Matt Sarver. “And our rules are that anywhere that you go birding in Delaware for any amount of time during that period can be a Bird-a-Thon ‘big day.’ It doesn't have to be this full, intense, 24-hour thing.”

To help less experienced birders get started, DOS will also offer a number of guided walks during the Bird-a-Thon. And, they will recognize achievements in a variety of categories, not just a statewide count. Other categories include the number of species spotted in smaller areas, like one’s own backyard, as well as for birders who go carbon free by only using bikes or walking to get from site to site.

Francis says he’s a fan of local birding, and encourages people to make it a social occasion.

“Local birding is great,” he says. “You can put in a few hours, but it's generally more fun with friends, and the more eyes you have out in the field, the more you're going to spot.”

The 20th annual Bird-a-Thon runs through May 10.