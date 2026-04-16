Mayor Carney appoints Claire DeMatteis as Human Resources Director

Wilmington Mayor John Carney looks to a familiar face to lead the city’s Human Resources Department.

Carney reaches into the past, hiring someone from his cabinet as governor. He taps Claire DeMatteis to serve as director of Wilmington’s Human Resources Dept.

DeMatteis was Commissioner of the Department of Correction and Secretary of Delaware’s Department of Human Resources under then Gov. Carney.

Carney says he trusts DeMatteis.

"She's been a valued advisor for many years. She really helped us with the changes necessary with the Department of Correction back in 2017-2018, and so we've got a lot of important work for her in the city to do, and I'm just delighted to have her back,” said Carney."

Improving employee retention and expanding professional development opportunities are on her plate.

Carney explains more of what DeMatteis will work on in her role in Wilmington.

"There's a lot that we can do I think to cultivate our workforce, to recruit folks, we have a lot of vacant positions, to build on that to make sure that our city employees are satisfied with the work, to make sure that they're staying up-to-date with the latest technology,” said Carney. “So there's a lot to do."

The city has over 1,100 employees, and works with four public employee unions.

DeMatteis' appointment follows Charlotte Barnes' retirement as Human Resources Director. Barnes recently accepted a position with Delaware State University.