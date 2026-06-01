Route 9 Library receives $50 thousand grant for STEM programming

Libraries throughout New Castle County are facing a difficult year.

New Castle County Council passed its Fiscal Year 27 budget last week. That budget included cuts to library funding due to the county’s deficit, which resulted in some libraries closing one day per week and some program cuts.

The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation donated about $50 thousand to go toward equipment and staff training for the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program at Route 9.

Councilmember Jea Street was one of thirteen Councilmembers that unanimously passed the ordinance appropriating the funds.

“To me, this is huge in terms of leading the effort to continue to educate our kids in and around the Route Nine Library, and the fact that Cal Ripken Foundation recognizes the activities in this way is to me very, very, very, very much appreciated and respected,” Street said.

Councilmember Brandon Toole thanked the Ripken foundation at last week’s Council meeting.

“I just want to note and thank the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation for this $50,000 grant,” Toole said. “And the county estimates that this $50,000 will serve an estimated 6500 youth annually at the Route 9 Library.”

The County’s Department of Community Services Division of Libraries will receive the grant and use it to empower young people from under-resourced communities through STEM education.