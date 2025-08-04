House District 20 race sees strong early voting turnout ahead of Election Day Tuesday

Early voting wraps up ahead of Election Day for a Milton-area Delaware House seat with already some of the highest voter turnout for a special election in state history.

Just under two weeks of early voting to fill former State Rep. Stell Parker Selby’s seat brought in 6,691 votes, a 29.15% turnout rate for the district.

This includes 3,078 votes cast at Lewes Elementary School and 2,978 at Mariner Middle School.

According to Delaware Department of Elections’ records, the highest voter turnout for a special election was in the 2017 Senate District 10 special election with a voter turnout of 35.21%.

Democrat Alonna Berry and Republican Nikki Miller are going head-to-head to fill the vacated seat.

Parker Selby, a Democrat, announced her resignation in late June to continue recovering from a stroke she suffered in December.

Election day is August 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at assigned polling locations, which can be found here.

Results will be tabulated and announced after the polls close.