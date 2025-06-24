State Rep. Stell Parker Selby announces resignation

State Rep. Parker Selby (D-Milton) announces via a Facebook post she is resigning from her seat within the State House of Representatives, effective immediately.

Rep. Parker Selby's decision comes after some state lawmakers called for her to step down after missing the entire legislative session to date.

In a letter to House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown (D- New Castle), Rep. Parker Selby wrote: "After deep reflection and many heartfelt conversations with my family, doctors, and loved ones, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to resign from the Delaware House of Representatives, effective immediately."

"In December, I suffered a serious medical emergency that profoundly changed the rhythm of my life. Since that moment, I have fought every day toward recovery. And while I am proud of the strides I've made, I must acknowledge — with honesty and humility — that I can no longer serve this district with the full energy, presence, and focus it rightfully deserves," the letter reads. "To my constituents: please know that I gave everything I had to this role, and I wanted more than anything to return to it. But I also know when it's time to let go — and to trust that the seeds planted over a lifetime of service will continue to grow."

Parker Selby narrowly won reelection for her Milton-area seat in November, beating her Republican opponent Nikki Miller by just 245 votes.

She suffered a severe stroke in December, which has kept her from casting a single vote in Dover since the legislative session started in January.

She was ceremonially sworn into office in late March within her home — a photo was released to the public revealing she was in a wheel chair, which she did not previously use.

In recent weeks, Democratic House leadership has faced more questions about Rep. Parker Selby's status and some calls from fellow lawmakers for her to step down.

“I know I’m not alone in saying that I have deep respect for Stell Parker Selby, not just as a legislator, but as a person. She has spent the past five decades actively serving her community and I know firsthand that this was not an easy decision for her and her family to come to," Speaker Minor-Brown said in a statement released Tuesday. “On behalf of the House, I want to thank Stell Parker Selby for her decades of service, and wish her and her family strength, healing, and peace in the days ahead. We will all miss her voice and calm presence in our chamber.”

Under Delaware Code, the speaker must now issue a writ of election within 10 days of the vacancy occurring.

The writ would set the date for the special election, which must take place between 30 to 35 days from when the writ is issued.

As of June 2, there are 8,379 registered Democrats in House District 20, 7,652 registered Republicans and 6,943 registered as "other."

Based on the narrow margin Rep. Parker Selby beat her Republican opponent in this past November election, Republican Party leadership believes they have a chance at flipping the seat.

Per state code, in lieu of a primary election, party's can nominate a candidate to fill the empty seat — the nominees then go head-to-head in the special election and the choice is ultimately left to the districts' voters.

The county committee for each political party eligible to place candidates on the general election ballot for the most recent past general election may nominate a candidate for the special election by submitting a nomination to the Department of Elections no later than 25 days before the date of the special election.

This insider selection process is something Gov. Matt Meyer has publicly decried, calling for Delaware to consider open primaries to nominate party candidates in special elections — this process would require a change to Delaware Code.

“These were challenging circumstances for everyone involved. Stell faced a serious health issue that suddenly imposed significant limitations on her. I recognize that her decision to resign was not an easy one. I commend her for her honesty in assessing her situation and for prioritizing the needs of her constituents above her desire to continue in public service. I believe she made the right choice and one that aligns with her legacy as a dedicated community leader," House Republican Leader Time Dukes (R-Laurel) said in a statement.

"Stell Parker Selby has been a public servant her entire life. A proud Delawarean with deep roots in Sussex County, and a former teacher like myself, Stell brought compassion, wisdom, and integrity to the classroom, Milton Town Council, and finally to the State House of Representatives. Stell reminds us all what true public service means through her passionate advocacy for civil rights, education, healthcare, and the well-being of Delaware families," Gov. Meyer said in a statement.

The current legislative session is set to end on Monday, June 30 and restart in January, although lawmakers have publicly floated the possibility of entering a special session in the fall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates throughout the day.