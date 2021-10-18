Delaware State Education Association

-
The state is trying to prevent staff layoffs at school districts and charters due to enrollment drops during the pandemic. Gov. John Carney and state…
-
Delaware’s statewide teachers union supports Gov. John Carney’s recommended pause of in-person learning during the holidays.Carney is calling for schools…
-
More First State students affected by trauma could get help through new federal grant funding.The state has received $7.5 million over the next five years…
-
The state representative pushing a bill to allow local school boards to raise taxes without a referendum says it’s part of his plan to ensure education is…