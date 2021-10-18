-
Legislation that would provide financial assistance to children who were in the foster care system and attend college in Delaware advances from the House…
Free speech concerns came up during a House Judiciary committee hearing Wednesday. Judges often deal with sensitive matters and high emotions. That puts…
Legislation telling patients about some medical exams done while unconscious could pass the state Senate Sunday.The bill, sponsored by State Rep. Krista…
Two close races resulted in the ousting of prominent Republican lawmakers from the General Assembly Tuesday night.Former Senate Minority Whip Greg Lavelle…
Krista Griffith is challenging House Minority Whip Deborah Hudson for her seat in the 12th House District.Hudson, a Republican from Fairthorne, has…
Election Day is now less than two weeks away now and there are a bevy of competitive General Assembly races during this midterm cycle.One of the key ones…