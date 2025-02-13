Gov. Matt Meyer appoints final two members to Hospital Cost Review Board amid ongoing litigation

Gov. Matt Meyer appoints the two final members to the new Hospital Cost Review Board amid ongoing legal challenges and pushback from Republican legislators around the creation of the body.

The board was legislatively finalized last year via House Bill 350 after heated party line debate, passing in the General Assembly with only Democratic support.

The board is comprised of eight members, seven appointed by the governor, who will review hospital budgets and ensure they are adhering closely to the state’s healthcare spending benchmark in an effort to curb rising healthcare costs.

ChristianaCare filed a lawsuit challenging the legislation, arguing the politically appointed board takes decision-making authority away from private hospital boards.

While the State Senate already confirmed five members nominated by former Gov. John Carney with Republican senators abstaining, Meyer has now nominated Dr. Thomas Sweeney and Gary Ferguson to fill the final two positions.

“Dr. Sweeney and Mr. Ferguson are respected healthcare leaders in Delaware–two experts who understand the ins and outs of how a healthcare organization should operate,” Meyer said in a statement. "Delaware’s healthcare cost and accessibility struggles are not unique; however, Delaware is unique in that we have access to some of the country’s best and brightest minds. Adding the voices of Mr. Ferguson and Dr. Sweeney to the conversation will prove valuable to the people of our great state. I thank the Senate in advance for swiftly confirming these two industry experts. ”

Sweeney served over three decades in clinical practice. Now retired, he works part-time as the medical director for the Institute for Physician Assistant Education at Widener University.

Ferguson has over four decades of leadership experience in health system operations and medical administration, primarily with ChristianaCare.

Both nominees will undergo hearings in front of the Senate Executive Committee, and if released, will move to the full Senate for confirmation.