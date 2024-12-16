Delaware Senate approves five members of new Hospital Cost Review Board, Republicans abstain

Five of the seven politically appointed members of the controversial Hospital Cost Review Board — also known as House Bill 350 — are confirmed by the Delaware Senate.

The Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board was legislatively created this year, enabling the governor to appoint seven members of an eight-member body to review hospital budgets and ensure they are adhering closely to the state’s healthcare spending benchmark.

The creation of the board had a tumultuous run in the General Assembly, with three different versions, two amendments and gaining final approval without any Republican support.

A similar story played out Monday during a special session of the State Senate, where the appointments were confirmed with only Democratic support.

State Sen. Minority Leader Gerald Hocker (R-Ocean View) spoke on behalf of the Republican caucus, saying its six members would go on the record as "not voting" for approval of the appointments, citing their opposition to creating the board in the first place.

Hocker commended Delaware hospitals for their service to the community and believes ongoing litigation will prove the board to be unconstitutional.

“I think as a whole, [the hospitals have] done a great job. I know ChristianCare has brought a lawsuit against this legislation, as a business person, and I feel they're going to win that lawsuit. I hope they do," Hocker said. “I know the five that are nominated for this board are great people, will do a great job, but it's the principle why I feel that I can't vote favorably today.”

Republicans also questioned the timing of the appointments, arguing Gov. John Carney, who is set to leave office in January to be sworn in as mayor of Wilmington, should be leaving the appointments up to incoming Governor-elect Matt Meyer.

The five members appointed are current Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger, Kent-Sussex Industries, Inc. CEO Heath Chasanov, former Senior Vice President at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital Thomas Brown, former Secretary of Finance and Vice President of the University of Delaware David Singleton and President and CEO of Goeins-Williams Associates, Inc. Devona Williams, Ph.D.

A spokesperson for the Carney Administration says he does not intend to appoint the remaining two members of the board, leaving the selections open for Meyer.

The eighth non-voting member of the board is Delaware Healthcare Association President and CEO Brian Frazee who had publicly and directly asked Gov. John Carney not to make the appointments.

Meyer's team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.