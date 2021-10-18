environment

-
On his first day in office, President Joe Biden recommitted the U.S. to the Paris climate agreement — and rescinded the permit for the Keystone XL…
-
A bill to eventually expand renewable energy use in the First State will be heard in committee Tuesday. Senate Bill 33 (SB33) would extend Delaware’s…
-
One lawmaker hopes to ensure renewable energy a bright future in the First State.Newly proposed legislation from State Senator Harris McDowell (D-North…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping Earth Day festivities in the First State this year.The Delaware Department of Natural Resources is hosting a virtual…
-
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and land use officials announced an environmental agenda Wednesday comprised of seven pieces of draft legislation.…
-
Delaware could join California, New York and Hawaii in implementing a statewide ban on plastic bags.State Rep. Gerald Brady (D-Wilmington) is sponsoring…
-
This story was originally published Sept. 14, 2018. New Castle County has finished surveying residents of two communities along Route 9 about…
-
Four years after Hurricane Sandy hit the Delaware Bayshore in 2012, federal officials completed a $38 million project restoring Prime Hook National…
-
A bill banning lead paint on outdoor structures passed the state Senate with unanimous support Wednesday and is headed to the governor’s desk.Exposure to…
-
Twenty dolphins have washed ashore on Delaware beaches so far this year, raising a red flag for an environmental group.The 20 dolphins have washed ashore…