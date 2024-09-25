© 2024 Delaware Public Media
New Castle County puts $400 thousand in general fund by selling surplus property

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published September 25, 2024 at 6:39 PM EDT
Quinn Kirkpatrick
/
Delaware Public Media

New Castle County says it brought in $400 thousand by selling surplus assets on online marketplace GovDeals last year.

The county has used the service since 2012, bringing in more than $4 million total in that time.

Earnings for police-seized vehicles go to the police officer’s pension fund, and all other revenue from sales goes into the county’s General Fund.

Acting Chief of Technology and Admin Services Jon Yearly said many products would be trashed or thrown in recycling unless the county tried to sell them.

“It's all about sustainability, without having to spend too much money on everybody's part,” Yearly said.

New Castle County’s largest deal was from a vacuum truck, which sold for just under $70 thousand. GovDeals holds virtual auctions for a wide variety of products – from aircraft to laptops to vehicles.

“Instead of spending, I don't know, the $8,000 or whatever it [costs] for a car, they could get it for three,” Yearly said. “So, if we could help somebody out that way while supplying the government and putting money back into our general fund, it's a win-win.”

Yearly said he expects fiscal year 2025 could net another $400 thousand to New Castle County through GovDeals.

“And we're helping the environment out by not just simply throwing it in the trash heap or landfill – it can be repurposed,” Yearly said.
Politics & Government new castle countywilmington police departmenteconomy
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee
