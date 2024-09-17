Gates are being installed at some New Castle County parks to help with safety

Some New Castle County parks will soon have gates.

The gates will be installed at Glasgow Park, Carousel Park, Weiss Park, Brookhaven Park, Brandywine Springs Park, West Wilmington Manor Park and Iron Hill Park.

Gates are already installed at Biden Park and Southern Park.

The gates will keep vehicles from entering parks when they’re closed, which is generally dusk to dawn, and they will be controlled by timers.

"They have emergency access for police and fire, so they're sensors so that they don't, you know, they're not going to close on anyone of the closing and they're safe and electronic, and they’re basically to keep people in particular, cars and bad stuff out," said Matt Meyer, New Castle County Executive.

Meyer says park safety is the goal.

"They have to be safe,” said Meyer. “Our police and our leadership team is constantly monitoring for safety and looking at what we can do, to not only make sure our parks are safe, but give the public the confidence that if you, your children, your parents, grandparents, neighbors, if they're going to play a park, they're going to be safe there."

Safety has been an issue especially at Glasgow Park where a 16-year-old girl was injured in a shooting at a graduation party in June 2023, and there have been other incidents at that park - including a runner being assaulted.

Meyer notes this is like a pilot program, and if it works County Executive-elect Marcus Henry and his administration can propose to put gates on other parks in the county.