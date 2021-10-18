-
Public criticism of the Wilmington Police Department continues after an officer was caught on camera repeatedly slamming a man’s head into plexiglass…
-
Wilmington’s police chief says his department does not currently require officers to make quotas for tickets and arrests. But Council voted Thursday to…
-
Three Wilmington police officers were shot in an incident on North Market Street Wednesday night. According to the Wilmington Police Department, they were…
-
Residents and advocates have long pushed for Wilmington police to wear body cameras. That call will soon become a reality. Some Wilmington police officers…
-
A teen charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest following a scuffle at a protest in Wilmington last September will not be prosecuted,…
-
The City of Wilmington’s gun violence problem is not going away. Last year, it got worse. Even as overall crime decreased, the number of shootings in the…
-
A recent FBI memo reportedly warns there are plans by far-right extremists to march on state capitals in all 50 states this weekend. NPR reports state…
-
The City of Wilmington is finally getting federal funding for a police body camera program, after failing to secure it last year.City officials announced…
-
Family and supporters of Jeremy McDole gathered at a block party in Wilmington Wednesday to mark the five-year anniversary of his death at the hands of…
-
The City of Wilmington finished releasing a version of the police department’s policies and procedures manual. Police reform activists see it as just the…