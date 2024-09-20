Wilmington VA holds town hall for veterans in Dover

The Wilmington VA visited Dover for a veterans town hall.

The event included updates on VA health care and resources for veterans and their families.

The VA clinic in Dover will start offering radiology services in October, and the VA is set to open a prosthetics lab. They are also upgrading the community living center in Wilmington.

Vets could sign up for pharmacogenomics testing and carry out toxic exposure screenings on site.

Wilmington VA Medical Center director Vamsee Potluri said veterans have a radiology lab in Wilmington already.

“But for our veterans an hour south of that in Dover, it's an hour long commute for to get an x-ray, and we really want to make it proximate and easy for them to get the care that they need,” Potluri said.

Wilmington VA Medical Center associate director of operations Kim Butler said the new prosthetics lab isn’t anything fancy, but it can handle basic fabrication and adjustments.

“It's going to be, first of all, much faster,” Butler said. “It saves the VA money because we're doing it in house, so that means that we're able to do more with the money that we have for all of our patients.”

Veterans could also access toxic exposure screening at the meeting. Butler said many veterans don’t realize they’re eligible, and the screening can lead to greater benefits.