A homeless shelter for veterans in Delaware is getting some support from the Veterans Administration.The VHA Homeless Program Office is awarding a $1…
Members of Delaware’s Congressional delegation highlight the impact of the recently opened VA community based care center in Dover. The clinic officially…
A local business woman and pastor is working to help female veterans. Tyshee Jackson is bringing Eden Veterans Refuge to Smyrna.“Eden Veterans Refuge is a…
The Wilmington VA plans to administer COVID vaccine at an event in Dover this Sunday. The event prioritizes veterans over the age of 75 and those with…
Sen. Tom Carper recently spoke about what’s at stake for veterans when the Affordable Care Act goes before the U.S Supreme Court in November. The…
State Veterans Affairs officials discussed what’s working and what’s not with the newly-implemented VA Mission Act Monday.Congresswoman Lisa Blunt…
U.S. Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie was at the University of Delaware Monday to see a new hospitality program for VA staff.UD faculty introduced…
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is ready to say “thank you” to the military community this weekend. The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is offering free passenger round…
Among the nineteen bills Gov. John Carney signed into law Wednesday was one creating a “Green Alert,” which will go out to law enforcement officials when…
Legislation signed into law Friday in New Castle County allows disabled service members and veterans partial relief from their property taxes when they…