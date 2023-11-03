Sen. Tom Carper hosts U.S. Deputy Secretary of Veteran Affairs Tanya Bradsher at the annual Delaware Veterans Summit

Carper joined Bradsher at the Kent County Community Based VA Outpatient Clinic in Dover.

“I’m visiting the outpatient clinic here in Dover to meet with our clinicians, to learn about their future expansion – we’re going to be able to have radiology here next year, which is very exciting – as well as to meet some of Veterans and to thank our clinicians for the amazing care they’re providing our Veterans here in Dover," Bradsher said.

Bradsher became the US deputy secretary of veteran affairs just over six weeks ago – she is an Iraq combat Veteran who served for 20 years in the US Army.

She is the first woman and woman of color to hold the deputy secretary position and is the highest-ranking woman in VA history as lieutenant colonel.

Carper and deputy secretary then joined veterans and other elected officials at the Delaware Veterans Summit – a closed door conversation about improving Veteran Affairs across the state.

“Senator Carper has been an amazing partner to the VA, and we are so thankful to the outreach he has provided our Veterans and making sure they know about all the VA resources that we have for them. And so, anything that we can do to help him keep his constituents informed, that’s why we are here as well," Bradsher said.