Seaford residents elect new mayor, two city council members

Seaford elects a new mayor Saturday.

Current city councilman Matt MacCoy defeated former councilman Jose Santos in the city’s municipal election 384 votes to 200.

MacCoy will replace current Mayor David Genshaw chose not to seek reelection after ten years in office. MacCoy wins a two-year tern as mayor after serving on Seafortd City Council since 2015.

Voters also selected two council members for three-year terms.

Incumbent councilman Orlando Holland earned a fourth term on council – receiving 246 votes. He finished second in the five-person race.

Stephanie Grassett was first with 300 votes to earn the other available seat. Grassett is a former teacher and principal in the Seaford and Laurel School Districts. She replaces current council member James King chose not to run again.