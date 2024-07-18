Delaware State Fair opens for annual 10-day fest

The Delaware State Fair grounds opened to the public today for this year’s 10-day run. It will be active from July 18 through 27, and it’s the annual event’s 104th year.

The fair’s schedule this year includes the usual concerts, demolition derby, and harness racing for Governor’s Day on Thursday. There will also be a pig-kissing contest, and marketing manager Carly Callahan said to look out for the Chickin’ Pickin’ contest.

“The Delaware State Fair is built on the basis of agriculture and livestock,” Callahan said. “That’s where it all started.”

Livestock shows are lined up all week long as well, including cattle shows.

Jacey Wiley is attending the fair with her family to show her cow, Boone. Wiley said he’s 1200 pounds and enjoying his time under a few fans during his first day on the grounds.

Temperatures hovered in the mid-80's for the first day and will remain about the same through the next week.

“On Tuesday, he'll have a show,” Wiley said. “We'll bring them in the ring, and we'll go around a couple times, and the judge will kind of pull different ones that he sees and likes the best. We can see how we do.”

Boone will be entered in the auction on Thursday, Wiley said. It will all start over in October, when Wiley will get another cow and raise it for next year’s fair.

The fair also hosts a range of arts and crafts contests in the Dover Building, where all of the works are on display.

Cindy Evans is volunteering in the children’s department of the Dover Building, where children’s artwork such as ceramics, paintings and collages are shown.

“Well, I feel that displaying their crafts and things are a lost art,” Evans said. “And they love coming in here and looking for their items to see if they won a ribbon.”

It’s a safe place to learn about responsibility and disappointment, Evans said. Kids have to work on a deadline, and some might not get a ribbon, but they usually come back the next year to try again.

The Dover Building is in the thick of the fairgrounds. Visitors can stop in for a break in the air conditioning before moving on to the Delaware State Duck and Goose Calling Championship Saturday or the Nanticoke Indian Dance Troupe performance next Saturday to close out the fair.

More information including daily schedules can be found at the Delaware State Fair’s website.