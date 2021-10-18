-
Odyssey Charter School is now on probation and must comply with multiple conditions to keep its charter.The Delaware State Board of Education unanimously…
Delaware’s State Board of Education will stick around – at least for now.Frustration among teachers, administrators, parents and even lawmakers prompted…
Members of the Wilmington Education Improvement Commission will meet Tuesday (Feb. 28) to review a study on the financial impact of moving six schools in…
The Wilmington Education Improvement Commission won its grueling three-round battle with the State Board of Education on Thursday, sending its plan to…
The State Board of Education will be asked to vote on the same version of a Wilmington school redistricting plan they approved conditionally last week.…
A plan to redistrict students from struggling and long-segregated schools in Wilmington won conditional approval from the state board of education…
The State Board of Education on Thursday deferred action on the Wilmington Education Improvement Commission’s plan for redistricting public schools in…