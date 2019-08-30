© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Sen. Carper pushes for highway funding that considers climate change

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published August 30, 2019 at 12:54 PM EDT
CARPER_final.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee recently unveiled the America’s Transportation Infrastructure Act.

Sen. Tom Carper is the top Democrat on that committee and co-authored the bill, if passed would green light spending $287 billion over five years on efforts to maintain and repair the nation’s roads and bridges – and more.

Earlier this week, Sen. Carper toured the state highlighting what the bill could mean for the First State. specifically infrastructure vulnerable to climate change and sea level rise. And he also stopped The Green to discuss the bill and some other topics.

Tags

Politics & GovernmentTransportationClimate ChangeSea Level RiseSen. Tom Carpertransportation infrastructure
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
See stories by Tom Byrne
Related Content
Load More