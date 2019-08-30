Sen. Carper pushes for highway funding that considers climate change

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee recently unveiled the America’s Transportation Infrastructure Act.

Sen. Tom Carper is the top Democrat on that committee and co-authored the bill, if passed would green light spending $287 billion over five years on efforts to maintain and repair the nation’s roads and bridges – and more.

Earlier this week, Sen. Carper toured the state highlighting what the bill could mean for the First State. specifically infrastructure vulnerable to climate change and sea level rise. And he also stopped The Green to discuss the bill and some other topics.