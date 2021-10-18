-
Last year Lewes saw 8 days of sunny-day or high-tide flooding—twice the annual average two decades ago. That number is expected to keep going up. The…
Coastal wetlands are considered key to mitigating climate change, because their plants absorb carbon from the atmosphere and store it in soil even faster…
Stakeholders in Lewes spoke out Monday night on a local building code proposal that would account for sea level rise. Residents and realtors opposed the…
The City of Lewes could become the first town in Delaware to explicitly account for sea level rise in its building code.Lewes City Council will hold a…
Some Delawareans could see changes to their flood insurance premiums as early as this fall, under the National Flood Insurance Program’s new pricing…
Antarctica is half a world away from Delaware. But the way its ice melts due to climate change will affect how much sea levels rise all over the world,…
Flood risk is increasing in low-lying, coastal Delaware due to climate change.But nationwide, flood insurance rates aren’t high enough to cover the…
Sea levels are rising in the Delaware Bay faster than in other places. Experts are sounding the alarm about the threat to historic resources. Coastal…
State environmental officials took their developing plan to deal with climate change back to the public Thursday, seeking input on minimizing greenhouse…
A new outlook from federal oceanographic scientists reaffirms projections that coastal towns in Delaware will see more sunny-day flooding in the…