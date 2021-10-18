-
Making communities healthier and more resilient to climate change can seem expensive. A new fund in the First State aims to pay some of the cost. Energize…
-
State officials said Sept. 10 they were helping close to 40 Wilmington households with temporary housing after they were displaced in the historic…
-
Some Wilmingtonians displaced by flooding from Ida are unhappy with the City and state’s handling of the emergency. The scale of flooding from the…
-
The temporary shelter at the Police Athletic League in Wilmington for residents displaced by Thursday's flood closes 8 p.m. Friday, according to the…
-
Parts of northern Delaware saw significant flooding Thursday as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida that doused the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The…
-
Update: The sponsor of the ordinance plans to table it at Tuesday's meeting. New Castle County Council will consider an ordinance that could encourage…
-
State officials want to make sure the insurance industry is prepared to protect ratepayers from the worsening impacts of climate change. Delaware’s…
-
Delaware could get more electric school buses—with money from the bipartisan infrastructure bill which passed the U.S. Senate this week. Elected officials…
-
A report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) this week says human activities have “unequivocally” warmed the atmosphere and warns…
-
The Delaware River Basin Commission celebrates 60 years of interstate collaboration to protect over 300 miles of watershed. The Kalmar Nyckel docks…