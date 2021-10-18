Delaware Budget

-
State lawmakers are sending next year’s operating budget to Gov. John Carney. After passing the House Wednesday, the state Senate approved the $4.77…
House lawmakers easily approve the Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget.The 2022 budget is a $4.77 billion spending plan and more than 4.9% bigger than this…
Gov. Carney's 2022 budget proposal addresses state employee pay raise, police body cams, COVID costsGov. John Carney’s nearly $4.71 billion Fiscal Year 2022 budget plan is a 3.5 percent increase over the current year budget, highlighted by funding for…
Delaware State University presented its FY 2022 budget to the Office of Management and Budget last weekand it’s asking for more operating and capital…
The Delaware Department of Transportation plans major programs and projects in the next year, and is looking for the money to fund them.DelDOT is pushing…
The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council offers its initial look at the state’s financial health for the 2022 budget cycle.And it offers a…
Tuesday, June 30 was the last day of the legislative session and fiscal year, and Delaware a signed budget - albeit a very different one than proposed in…
Delaware’s state employees will not see a proposed pay raise next fiscal year. The Joint Finance Committee voted unanimously to eliminate a planned…
Delaware’s budget picture may not be as grim as initially anticipated.State revenue estimates improved this month as lawmakers get set to begin work on a…
The state is getting its first look at just how big a hole the COVID-19 pandemic blowing in Delaware’s budget.The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory…