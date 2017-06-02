Legislative Update: Pause button hit on crafting state budget

Earlier this week, lawmakers on the budget writing Joint Finance Committee (JFC) set to the work of making cuts that would address the state’s over 380 million dollar short.

But a day after making $30 million worth of cuts of education, the arts and public health Tuesday --- Democratic leaders in both chambers put the breaks on JFC’s work Wednesday. They told the committee to stop until more work could be done to forge an agreement on plans to raise additional revenues through various tax increases.

Political reporter James Dawson reported this week on this latest act in this year’s ongoing budget drama this and visited The Green to explain what’s going on.