© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Legislative Update: Pause button hit on crafting state budget

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published June 2, 2017 at 4:05 PM EDT
leg_hall_clouds.JPG
Delaware Public Media

Earlier this week, lawmakers on the budget writing Joint Finance Committee (JFC) set to the work of making cuts that would address the state’s over 380 million dollar short.

But a day after making $30 million worth of cuts of education, the arts and public health Tuesday --- Democratic leaders in both chambers put the breaks on JFC’s work Wednesday.  They told the committee to stop until more work could be done to forge an agreement on plans to raise additional revenues through various tax increases.

Political reporter James Dawson reported this week on this latest act in this year’s ongoing budget drama this and visited The Green to explain what’s going on.

Tags

Politics & GovernmentDelaware Budget
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media
Related Content
Load More