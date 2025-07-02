The Sober Rides program is back for July 4th

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety’s Sober Rides program is returning for Independence Day.

The program gives Delawareans the chance to ensure holiday celebrations include safe travel statewide by encouraging them to proactively obtain ride-share vouchers.

"We offer up to a $20 voucher that can be used with the rights or services Lyft or Uber to help provide a safe option for someone that may be out celebrating the 4th of July drinking alcoholic beverages, it gives them an option to get home safely," said Jason Coleman, traffic safety program manager for the Delaware Office of Highway Safety.

They will be available to be redeemed starting on noon Friday July 4, through 3:30 am on Saturday July 5.

"Sober Rides is an initiative that we started to provide a solution to help get impaired drivers off the road,” said Coleman. “We started this during holiday times where drinking is more prevalent. So Thanksgiving Eve holiday we launched this initiative. We then again did it for the New Year's Eve holiday, St. Patrick's Day and now we're extending it for the 4th of July holiday."

The goal is to offer a convenient and low-cost option to travel to and from holiday celebrations that reduces crashes and fatalities involving driving under the influence.

For Thanksgiving Eve, New Year’s Eve and St. Patrick’s Day more than 600 Delawareans used Sober Rides.

You can claim voucher codes as early as 8 am on July 4th at MySoberRides.com.