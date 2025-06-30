Application open for next round of grants for statewide tree planting program

DNREC and the Delaware Forest Service are taking applications from groups that want to plant more trees in the First State.

The Tree For Every Delawarean Initiative, or TEDI, started in 2020 as part of the state’s plan to tackle climate change. The program gives out grants of $10,000 - $40,000 to non-profits, governments, and schools to plant native trees to increase the state’s tree canopy.

“Trees provide habitat for wildlife [and] improved water quality," says Beth Krumrine, sustainability team lead with DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal, and Energy. "Trees provide shade and play a critical role in curbing the impact of climate change.”

Last year, TEDI grants enabled 30 groups to plant more than 5,000 trees across the state. Since its inception, the program has seen more than 300,000 trees take root.

“Some of our projects can be seen in places like the Delaware Wild Lands, Center for Inland Bays had some great projects. The 'Friends of' groups with the state parks really get a lot out of this program," Krumrine says.

Applications are open until July 21, and more information can be found at https://dnrec.delaware.gov/tedi/

DNREC's Krumrine says TEDI grants are available to a wide array of entities.

"State agencies, conservation districts, counties, non government organizations having 501-C3 status, municipalities and public school districts. Private K through 12, the list goes on and on," she says.

She adds the program goes hand-in-hand with a tree giveaway in the fall, which provides Delawareans with lawn-friendly native species.