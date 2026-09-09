Two safety campaigns focusing on motorcycle safety are highlighted by the Delaware Office of Highway

As Delmarva Bike Week kicks off, Delaware’s Office of Highway Safety announces two safety campaigns focused on keeping bikers safer.

With more than 100,000 riders converging on Ocean City, Maryland through Sunday the campaigns are for those out and about, but OHS reminds everyone they apply year round, not just this weekend.

The campaigns target both riders and drivers sharing the road with motorcyclists.

"Wear your DOT approved helmet, the protective gear, making sure you're taking a few minutes to check your motorcycles tires, brakes, lights, kickstand, and then for our drivers, we want them to remember that motorcycles or vehicles too. And that they deserve the same space and attention on the road. So making sure you're checking your blind spots, looking twice before turning or changing lanes and keeping a safe following distance," said Caitlin Reed, community relations officer with the Delaware Office of Highway Safety.

Reed notes taking safety measures is vital. As of September 2, there were already a total of 15 motorcycle fatalities in Delaware – there were 17 total last year.

"We're nearing where we were last year,” said Reed. “It's really important that people who are doing their part, sharing the road, making sure they're looking twice and giving motorcycles their space. And then also just very focused on your driving and driving responsible."

Between 2021 and 2025 there were 97 motorcycle fatalities in Delaware with 56 involving riders wearing helmets, 34 were not wearing helmets, and seven were unknown. Six fatalities were passengers.

According to the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, 42% of the fatal motorcycle crashes between 2021 and 2025 occurred at intersections.

In the same time period helmet usage in Delaware was at 58%.