The Sober Rides program is back for the Independence Day holiday

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety brings back the Sober Rides program for the July 4 holiday.

The Sober Rides program allows Delawareans to get up to $20 in ride-share vouchers during the holiday beginning at noon on Saturday, July 4.

The vouchers can be claimed at MySoberRides.com, and will be released in intervals throughout the day so everyone has a chance to claim one if they need it.

Once claimed, the vouchers can be used to get a discounted ride on Lyft or Uber until 3 a.m. on July 5.

The Sober Rides program is available during popular drinking holidays to ensure people have access to a safe ride home after going out with friends and family.

Delaware Office of Highway Safety community relations officer Caitlin Reed says many Delawareans take advantage of the program.

"During the Thanksgiving Eve, the New Year's Eve and the St. Patrick's Day Sober Rides program more than 775 people used a sober ride instead of getting behind the wheel after drinking. So that's hundreds of potential impaired drivers who chose the safer option and got home safely that day. So this program has been a great success for us, and we're excited to continue it," said Reed.

There have been 388 impaired driving related crashes in Delaware in 2026 as of earlier this week.

Reed hopes people get used to using Sober Rides for those “drinking” holidays.

"We sure hope that it becomes part of the routine. I hope that they know that the Delaware Office of Highway Safety offers this program. When these major holidays come around they know that this is essentially an option for them. And then they go ahead and get the calendar reminder set up so they're able to claim their voucher and utilize it," said Reed.

The Sober Rides program is statewide.