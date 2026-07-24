The Green - July 24, 2026 Listen • 50:02

Delaware's Haitian immigrants at risk of mass deportation after recent SCOTUS ruling

It’s been a month since the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s decision to remove Temporary Protected Status or TPS, for around 350,000 Haitians and over 6,000 Syrians nationwide.

Delaware has been home to nearly 5,000 Haitians and they’re considered to be among the fastest growing communities in the state.

Until recently, this status helped them build a life here and avoid going back to Haiti, currently wracked by gang violence and humanitarian and environmental disasters.

They are now at risk of mass deportations due to this ruling.

To fully understand this, including long-term impact, and potential solutions, DPM's Jay Shah spoke to Rick Hogan, an immigration attorney and founding partner at Hogan and Vandenberg in Wilmington.

TPS Revoked for Haitians DPM's Jay Shah spoke with Rick Hogan to understand how Delaware's Haitian community is affected by a new SCOTUS ruling allowing their immigration status to be revoked. Listen • 16:11

History Matters: Delaware Supreme Court turns 75

2026 has been a year of milestone anniversaries from America’s and Delaware’s 250th to the First State’s libraries celebrating 125 years. Among those was a slightly smaller yet equally significant anniversary — the Delaware Supreme Court’s which celebrated 75 years since its founding.

To commemorate that, the judicial branch released a video with a brief history and testimonials from former and current chief justices, the attorney general and other figures about how the system has worked so far.

In this edition of History Matters, DPM's Jay Shah sat down with Sean O’Sullivan — Chief of Community Relations with the state’s Administrative Office of the Courts — to understand that history and its impact on Delawareans today.

History Matters: Delaware Supreme Court Anniversary Chief of Community Relations Sean O'Sullivan joined Jay Shah to discuss the court's history, significance and impact. Listen • 15:20

Arts Playlist: Summer at Clear Space Theater

Clear Space Theatre Company in Rehoboth Beach is hard at work this summer, with a trio of blockbuster musicals running through August; plus a cabaret series and arts programs for young performers.

On this week's Arts Playlist, DPM's Martin Matheny spoke to Clear Space's Managing Director, Joe Gfaller and James FitzSimmons, director of "The Cher Show" about what's on tap this summer.