AAA projects more Memorial Day travel, but year over year travel growth rate is down

Nearly 130,000 Delawareans are expected to travel at least 50 miles this Memorial Day weekend according to AAA.

The over 128,000 travelers represents a 0.5% increase over last year, and

About 88% of them will drive to their destination, that’s a 0.3% increase over Memorial Day weekend in 2025.

According to AAA, economic uncertainties over rising prices have led to the year over year travel growth rate being the smallest in more than a decade outside of 2020 during COVID.

Those driving are seeing gas prices about $1.50 per gallon higher than they were last Memorial Day.

AAA’s Jana Tidwell says while gas prices aren’t deterring those traveling they will look to save money in other areas.

"So when gas prices are high, most people still take those road trips, but they make arrangements to stay with family and friends so they don't incur the hotel costs. They have their car, so there's no car rental cost. They may adjust dining out to cooking in and cut back on extra spending while they're away," said Tidwell.

Tidwell notes those traveling by car should make sure vehicle maintenance is up to date including oil changes and tire pressure since that helps save on gas.

Another way to be efficient with your fuel is to stay out of traffic.

"Sunday will be your best day to be out there on the roadways. Most people have already arrived at their destination, and then of course Monday. If Monday is your return day, AAA recommends that you get on the road early and be where you need to be before early afternoon, say 1 or 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said Tidwell.

She adds the best time to travel any day starting Thursday is in the morning, and try to avoid driving during the afternoon most of the weekend.