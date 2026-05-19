Red Clay Board of Education debates hiring policy changes

A proposal to change how new administrators are hired in the Red Clay School District sparks a lengthy debate among school board members.

The district’s former policy relied on a committee composed of teachers, parapros, school administrators, and district staff. That committee interviews applicants and forwards a list of three finalists to the superintendent, who then leads a second round of interviews.

Under a proposed policy change, the superintendent could then decide whether to hire one of those candidates, repost the position, or appoint someone else to fill the vacancy.

That change is a departure from the suggestion originally made by Board President Victor Leonard, who brought the policy up for review to close what he characterized as a “loophole.”

“I think we should repost that position instead of having an appointment at the time, since we went through the whole process through the committee,” he said.

Asked by board member Devon Hynson, Leonard agreed that the changes that came out of a committee reviewing the policy didn’t reflect his original intent, because it gives the superintendent almost unilateral authority. The district’s superintendent, Dorrell Green, disagreed with Leonard’s view of the policy, saying that what Leonard calls a “loophole” is actually an important piece of flexibility for the superintendent.

“Someone may not necessarily be the best fit for the school, which then may require a reassignment of someone for that position,” he said. “We could find ourselves in a situation where we're reposting and that's detrimental to a school climate if you don't have stable leadership.”

Hynson, however, did not seem convinced.

“What is purported to happen based on the current policy doesn't happen because it reverts back to you having the ultimate authority to make the decision,” he said.

Hynson also questioned the process of the committee reviewing the policy.

“I don't think the discussion was aligned with what the president even wanted from that policy,” he said. “And we were taking rebuttals from the very district that we’re writing policy to govern.”

Board member Beth Twardus was supportive of the policy change and giving the superintendent the flexibility it provides.

“We need leaders in the building,” she said. “So we need, as a governing board, to be able to allow the superintendent to do their job, which is to appoint and reassign people as needed.”

Board Vice-President Susan Sander agreed, noting that the policy change isn’t a blank check for the superintendent.

“That person is ultimately going to have to answer to Dr. Green's decisions. So I would rather leave it at that, and the board then will make performance evaluations based on those decisions.”

Despite reservations from some board members, the policy change passed unanimously.

It was one of several points of friction between board members, especially Hynson, and district administrators over the policymaking process. Hynson also introduced a proposal to revamp the policy review process, putting more control in the hands of board members. That measure was referred to a committee for more study.