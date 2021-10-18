-
A group of New Castle County school districts and charter schools are banding together to help some high school seniors reach the finish line. Several…
-
The group Action for Delaware’s Children launches its legislative campaign to help disadvantaged students. The group’s first goal over the next three…
-
The Redding Consortium for Educational Equity is calling for its funding proposals to be recognized in the upcoming state budget. The consortium released…
-
Gov. John Carney’s State of the State hit a few points lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can agree on. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers agreed…
-
The latest group tasked with addressing long-term educational inequities faced by Delaware’s neediest students is moving ahead with its efforts.The…
-
Listen to this edition of The Green or individual segments below:Early projections of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Delaware used by public…
-
Education in the First State faced a number of issues before the coronavirus pandemic upended everything.But those pre-COVID-19 issues have not…
-
Delaware’s last Attorney General is turning his attention to education. Former Attorney General Matt Denn spoke to legislators, advocates and business…
-
The new school year brings another effort to tackle an old problem - helping improve schools in Wilmington that serve a large number of low-income,…